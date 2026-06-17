The NBA Finals concluded last week, and it took less than a week for more news to develop in the league that never sleeps — and this impacts the footwear industry. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has moved from Converse to Nike.

Gilgeous-Alexander has teased the move on his Instagram story by sharing a graphic of his signature logo next to the Nike Swoosh.

Within an hour, Nike confirmed the news in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Nike Basketball signature family. Coming after back-to-back MVP seasons, we are excited to build on Shai's incredible impact with Converse as one of the most creative leaders in the game."

It's a confusing move for fans and media alike if you are not well-versed in the sneaker world. Below is an answer to every question people might have about the move.

Why did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander move to Nike?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his signature logo with the Nike Swoosh. | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At this point, we can only speculate about the reason why Gilgeous-Alexander moved from Converse to Nike. It is probably less about Gilgeous-Alexander and Nike, and more about the future of Converse within the NIKE Inc. family. Gilgeous-Alexander had just signed a multiyear, signature sneaker deal with Converse in April 2024.

Nike already has six active NBA players and three WNBA players with signature sneaker lines. That does not include Kobe Bryant's retro line or other players like Jalen Brunson, who regularly debut player-exclusive shoes. They didn't need one more (even if it's a player as popular and influential as Gilgeous-Alexander).

Doesn't Nike own Converse?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Yes, Nike acquired Converse in 2003. Converse operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of NIKE, Inc., similar to Jordan Brand. If it helps, think about Gap Inc.'s brands: Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

Is there precedent for players switching within subsidiary brands?

Dwyane Wade switched from Converse to Jordan Brand. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is rare, but sometimes signature athletes switch within subsidiary brands while staying under the same company umbrella. Below are some notable examples:

De’Aaron Fox from Curry Brand to Under Armour (2025).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Nike to Converse (2020).

Draymond Green from Nike to Converse back to Nike (2020, 2023).

Jayson Tatum from Nike to Jordan Brand (2019).

Luka Doncic from Nike to Jordan Brand (2019).

John Wall from Reebok to Adidas (2013).

Dwyane Wade from Converse to Jordan (2009).

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still have a signature sneaker line?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Yes, Gilgeous-Alexander will still have a signature sneaker line with Nike. He debuted the Converse SHAI 001 in February 2025 and has worn it for the last 1.5 seasons. Currently, there is no information on Gilgeous-Alexander's second shoe.

What about the future of Converse Basketball?

Payton Pritchard switched from Nike to Converse. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

The future of Converse Basketball does not look bright. In addition to his signature sneaker line, Gilgeous-Alexander's contract made him the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. In a brutal ad for adidas, Katt Williams mocked Converse on behalf of Anthony Edwards.

Despite the brand's rich history in the league, only three other NBA players wear Converse on the court: Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (a former Nike athlete) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Does this move impact other NBA players?

Victor Wembanyama could be impacted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's move. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In addition to other Converse athletes, Gilgeous-Alexander's move could impact current Nike athletes. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's Nike contract expires before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Wembanyama could reach a contract extension with Nike or find a lucrative sneaker deal from another brand. However, Nike has shown no signs of letting Wembanyama go and has marked the incredibly talented player at every opportunity.

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