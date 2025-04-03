Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Signs Sneaker Deal With Converse
On Thursday afternoon, Converse officially announced the signing of Payton Pritchard. According to to the Boston-based brand, Pritchard embodies the very essence of Converse Basketball – joining the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr.
"As a player, I'm always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible, and Converse shares that same mindset," Pritchard said.
"I'm excited to join the Converse Basketball family and help inspire the next generation of athletes to find their voice and express themselves on and off the court."
"With a shared commitment to the sport and our community, Payton and Converse are poised to make an impact in the world of basketball, both here in Boston and beyond," Converse CEO Jared Carver said.
"As Converse Hoops continues to gain momentum, we're excited to partner with Payton, amplify his passion and commitment to the game, and inspire a new generation of creatives to follow in his footsteps."
Converse already has a strong history with the Celtics, as Larry Bird was one of the faces of the company throughout his career.
However, Converse angered many local fans when they took a bold victory lap in Boston after Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Celtics.
Since re-entering the performance basketball market, Converse has redefined the basketball brand experience by pushing the limits of performance and design, while embodying the intersection of sport, culture, and fashion.
The brand fuels self-expression and creates products that empower players of all levels to leave their mark. Pritchard has already made a lasting impression on the city's sports landscape and joins an esteemed list of Celtics to embody the Star Chevron.
Pritchard wore Nike since his collegiate days with the Oregon Ducks and throughout almost all of his NBA career.
Until March, Pritchard wore various Nike models before quietly switching to the other part of NIKE INC's family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
