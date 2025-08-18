Curry Brand Launches De'Aaron Fox's 2nd Signature Sneaker
It took no time for De'Aaron Fox's first signature sneaker to swipe the attention away from its competitors in the footwear industry. Today, Curry Brand unveiled the highly anticipated second installment of Fox's signature line — the Fox 2.
Fox is one of the NBA's fastest players and needs a hoop shoe that can keep up with his quickness. Building on the success of his debut sneaker, Curry Brand delivered that with significant upgrades.
The Fox 2 is for players who want to go fast without thinking about it. Sharp, reactive, and almost unnoticeable on foot. These cutting-edge kicks are crafted for players to compete at full speed without hesitation.
Shopping Information
The Fox 2 launches in the "Curry World Tour" colorway on Friday, August 22. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses globally, and through select distribution partners.
The "Curry World Tour" colorway features a bold, breathtaking blue that envelopes the entire silhouette. It was debuted on court during Curry Camp last week in San Francisco by some of the top high school boys and girls players in the country.
Additionally, it will be showcased in Chongqing, China, at Asia's first-ever Curry Camp and at Curry Con, the brand's first-ever basketball culture convention. This is the first of many Fox 2 colorways scheduled to drop over the next year.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Fox 2 include a new high-abrasion UA Flow outsole, an innovation first introduced by Curry Brand this season. Its industry-leading grip and quick-fire responsiveness react instantly, with added durability to keep up with the swiftest of athletes.
The Fox 2 also unleashes pure kinetic energy underfoot. Together, an internal Charged Cushioning drop-in works with the high-abrasion UA Flow outsole to deliver unmatched comfort and direct court feel.
Its TPE-blended sock liner boosts energy return with a lower compression set. Meanwhile, an external TPU heel counter locks players' heels in place with lightweight support and signature D. Fox details.
Inspired by running shoes and low-profile designs, the Fox 2 upper contains a lightweight and breathable fusion of textiles and TPU films. A signature strap across the shoe adds extra lockdown while prominently displaying Fox's logo and a nod to his signature on the medial side.
Similar to the Fox 1, the Fox 2's tongue features a plush, "fur-like" texture, this time showcasing the word "Curry" on the exterior. Lastly, the outsole pays tribute to Fox's family with the names of his wife and children (Recee, Reign, and Poppy) alongside his birth date (December 20, 1997) in Roman numerals.
Curry Brand
"With the Fox 2, I wanted to push the design in a new direction while still building off everything we created with the first shoe," said De'Aaron Fox.
"There's no other sneaker in the Curry Brand lineup that looks quite like it. We changed up the Flow, gave the strap a fresh look, and added details that really make it stand out on and off the court. It's been a fun process, and I think people are really going to love what we came up with."
"Having De'Aaron come out with his second signature shoe really shows the evolution of the brand and that we're providing something for every consumer," said Stephen Curry, Curry Brand President.
"It's great to see what he's done with the Fox 2. I think that his love of comfort and confidence in what he wears on the court is only getting better and better, and these shoes are going to help make kids better athletes across the board."
