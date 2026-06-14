Sneaker Brand Winners and Losers of the 2026 NBA Finals

Last night, the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in 53 years. Knicks fever swept over almost all of the country, including the footwear industry.

However, not every sneaker brand is in a New York State of Mind. While some companies dropped iconic ads celebrating the moment, others are ignoring it entirely. Below are the footwear industry's biggest winners and losers of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Winner: Nike

The deck is always stacked in Nike's favor when it comes to the NBA. Over two-thirds of the league wears the Swoosh. However, Nike is not lazy. The American sportswear brand knows how to tell a story and instantly dropped an ad after Game 5, which brought a lot of Knicks fans to tears.

But it was more than just a timely video going viral on social media. Four out of five Knicks starters are Nike athletes. Even better, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro signature sneaker line. Nike is the biggest winner of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Winner: Jordan Brand

Second place is Jordan Brand. Jumpman only had Spurs guard Stephon Castle on the court, but Spike Lee has been sitting courtside for decades. Throughout the 1990s, Michael Jordan terrorized the Knicks in Air Jordan sneakers.

So, it is perfectly fitting that Jordan Brand ambassador and Knicks superfan Spike Lee references his iconic role as Mars Blackmon in a fun social media video after the game. Plus, he debuted some legendary Air Jordan 3s in Knicks colors earlier in the series.

Winner: PUMA

Coming in third is PUMA. Knicks guard Tyler Kolek is the only player on either roster to represent PUMA. However, the Knicks have deep ties to PUMA thanks to Walt "Clyde" Frazier. PUMA congratulated Kolek on his big moment on individual social media, but it was a heartfelt video message from Frazier that gave us goosebumps.

"Style wins championships, too. Something PUMA taught me a long time ago," Frazier wrote in a handwritten letter delivered alongside a mink coat. Congratulations are in order for Kolek, Frazier, and PUMA on an incredible moment.

Winner: Skechers

The Knicks probably do not win without the heroic play of forward OG Anunoby. Not only did he have a game-winning bucket, but he put Skechers on basketball's biggest stage. For the first time ever, Skechers had a presence at the NBA Finals. The brand was active throughout the series with player-exclusive colorways and social media posts.

Loser: Under Armour

Under Armour has to be ready for this season to end. We all know about the company's split with Stephen Curry in November. But Under Armour rebounded quickly by giving Curry Brand athlete and Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox his third signature shoe.

Fox rocked some solid player-exclusive colorways throughout the postseason, including the NBA Finals. But we just got one Instagram post from Under Armour throughout the series. No pop-ups or anything in San Antonio. For a brand built on being irreverent and a disruptor, it felt like they played it safe.

Loser: New Balance

New Balance has a talented yet small roster. So, it is no surprise that the Boston-based brand did not have a player on either team. However, they have superfan Action Bronson at every game. Plus, their partnership with New York City boutique Aimé Leon Dore could have led to some exciting moments. Still, New Balance hoops passed the ball instead of looking for an iso.

Loser: Adidas

The biggest loser of the 2026 NBA Finals is adidas. Somehow, not a single player on the Knicks or Spurs roster wore the three stripes. So, naturally, there was nothing for adidas to celebrate. Still, find a way to make yourself part of the conversation.

Recruit former Knicks players like Derrick Rose, Patrick Ewing, or Phil Jackson to record a video congratulating the team, or at least a quick montage showing that adidas has been with the Knicks through the 53-year drought. But as the Knicks have taught us, there's always next year.