The Air Jordan 3 x Levi's Sneaker Pack Drops This Week

Last month, Jordan Brand unveiled an epic footwear and apparel collaboration with Levi's. The collection included four colorways of the Air Jordan 3, two of which have already dropped in extremely limited numbers at the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, the last two colorways are scheduled to hit shelves this week as part of a wider release. The legendary collaboration explores the intersection of craftsmanship and sport culture through the Air Jordan 3.

Instead of Michael Jordan, Jumpman enlisted Spike Lee to help promote this collaboration. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the "Indigo and Gym Red" and "Black and White" colorways.

Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Indigo and Gym Red"

The Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 21. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

This colorway will enjoy a full-size run: Adult ($230), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($100) sizes will be available. Oddly, there will be no Big Kid sizes available.

Details on the Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway. | Nike

The "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway (also called the "Rigid" colorway) features premium indigo denim panels complemented by a black-on-black elephant print. Its Gym Red insoles and White "Nike Air" branding complete the iconic look.

Everything from the hang-tag to the three pairs of laces to the Levi's tag signifies the importance of the design. Lastly, the special packaging with the signature dollar bill graphic completes the shopping experience.

Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Black and White"

The Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Black and White" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Black and White" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 21. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. Unfortunately for younger fans, this colorway is not dropping in smaller sizes.

The "Black and White" colorway offers a sophisticated approach with pebbled black leather, black denim panels, and a first-of-its-kind embroidered black denim heel piece with Nike Air branding.

Details on the Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Black and White" colorway. | Nike

Everything from the matte premium leather to the iconic red tab at the eyelets matches Gym Red elevate the already legendary look. It is safe to assume the "Black and White" colorway will be harder to secure for fans compared to the "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway.

Accessories

Details on the Air Jordan 3 x Levi's "Indigo and Gym Red" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand Levi's spared no expense with this collaboration. In addition to premium materials and special packaging, the accessories are instant collectibles for sneakerheads.

Plus, the Jordan x Levi's Apparel Collection dropping alongside the sneakers pulls everything together. Spike Lee was influential in this campaign and was featured in the imagery.

Campaign imagery for the Air Jordan 3 x Levi's collaboration. | Nike

Fans can mark their calendars for this week's release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

