Stefon Diggs Wore Custom Nike Kevin Durant Cleats in Patriots Win
On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots picked up their fifth win of the season in a 31-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. The win generated more hype for New England as an AFC contender and wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the custom cleat king of the NFL.
Diggs wears a new pair of custom Nike cleats almost every week of the season. In fact, we take both his reliable output and fire footwear for granted each week of the season.
Today, Diggs led the Patriots with seven receptions for 69 yards. Best of all, the veteran wide receiver did it in a pair of custom cleats honoring NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Diggs balled out in the Nike KD 6, a customized version of Durant's sixth signature basketball shoe.
The Nike KD 6 launched in June 2013 and was one of the most popular basketball shoes that year. That was the same time that Diggs, a DMV-area native, was playing at the University of Maryland. Naturally, Diggs wants to show love to his fellow DMV-area sports legend.
The Nike KD 6 dropped in dozens of colorways, but not Diggs' player-edition in Patriots colors. Diggs' custom version featured a silver upper, red KD branding, and white Nike Swoosh logos.
Moreover, the sneakers were never released as football cleats. That is where one of the biggest names in custom footwear comes in - Dan Gamache, better known as Mache.
Mache shared a detailed look at the cleats on Instagram with the caption, "Switched it up a little this week for @stefondiggs and brought it back to the DMV with the KD6 inspired cleats today. Shouts to our guy @easymoneysniper."
When it comes to custom cleats in the NFL, Mache and Diggs have proven to be an unstoppable duo. With most of the season still remaining, fans will have to see what they come out with next.
In the meantime, Diggs continues to make waves in the footwear industry with his latest ASICS collaboration. The footwear free agent has forged a strong partnership with the Japanese footwear brand, and recently had a "play shoe" collaboration that received high praise from sneakerheads.
Week 7 of the NFL regular season still has more action remaining, so fan can expect more fire footwear.
