Steph Curry's Sneakers Celebrate Year of the Snake
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry enjoys global popularity. Last summer, Curry teamed up with Sacramento Kings point guard and Curry Brand to visit China before the start of the NBA season.
Just in time for the Lunar New Year, the Curry 12' Year of the Snake' is enjoying a limited release. The 'Year of the Snake' colorway will be available exclusively in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region later this week on January 9.
These are the sneakers that powered Curry in his most recent remarkable performance, going 8-8 from beyond the arc against the Philadelphia 76ers last week.
Created to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is primarily celebrated in Asia, this latest version of the Curry 12 pays homage the holiday with a bold red Flow bottom and a two-toned snakeskin upper to represent the Year of the Snake, which will officially begin on January 29.
Scaly snakeskin patterns of black and gold on the heel counter and on the TPU side wall continue the theme and are accented by metallic gold and black laces and red detailing around the shoe.
The lenticular tongue top alternates between the Curry Brand Splash logo and the Chinese characters "乙巳" which translates to "2025 year of the snake."
It will be tough for most athletes and fans to get their hands on these limited-edition sneakers, but they can choose from several of Curry's styles at UA.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.