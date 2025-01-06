Kicks

Steph Curry's Sneakers Celebrate Year of the Snake

The Curry 12 'Year of the Snake' colorway enjoys a limited release for the Lunar New Year.

Pat Benson

Stephen Curry's 12th signature sneaker is celebrating the Lunar New Year.
Stephen Curry's 12th signature sneaker is celebrating the Lunar New Year. / Curry Brand
In this story:

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry enjoys global popularity. Last summer, Curry teamed up with Sacramento Kings point guard and Curry Brand to visit China before the start of the NBA season.

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, the Curry 12' Year of the Snake' is enjoying a limited release. The 'Year of the Snake' colorway will be available exclusively in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region later this week on January 9. 

Stephen Curry's black and red sneakers.
The Curry 12 'Year of the Snake' colorway. / Curry Brand

These are the sneakers that powered Curry in his most recent remarkable performance, going 8-8 from beyond the arc against the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

Created to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is primarily celebrated in Asia, this latest version of the Curry 12 pays homage the holiday with a bold red Flow bottom and a two-toned snakeskin upper to represent the Year of the Snake, which will officially begin on January 29.

Scaly snakeskin patterns of black and gold on the heel counter and on the TPU side wall continue the theme and are accented by metallic gold and black laces and red detailing around the shoe.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry calls a play.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wears the Curry 12. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The lenticular tongue top alternates between the Curry Brand Splash logo and the Chinese characters "乙巳" which translates to "2025 year of the snake."

It will be tough for most athletes and fans to get their hands on these limited-edition sneakers, but they can choose from several of Curry's styles at UA.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News