Travis Kelce Rocks Jayson Tatum's Cincinnati Bearcats Sneakers
The Kansas City Chiefs sat their starters during Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known for making footwear statements before and during games, and yesterday was no different.
Kelce roamed the sidelines in a pair of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's signature sneakers. But not just any colorway.
Naturally, Kelce rocked an extremely rare pair of Tatum's kicks. While Kelce is usually a fan of retro sneakers, no one can blame him for stepping out in these fresh new kicks.
The NFL Pro Bowler wore the Jordan Tatum 3 in the "Cincinnati" colorway. Jordan Brand sponsors the Cincinnati Bearcats basketball program and always hooks the student-athletes up with a player-exclusive colorway in school colors.
So, how did Kelce get a pair of player-exclusive colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3? It helps that he is Cincinnati's most famous alum and represents the Bearcats (and the state of Ohio) at every turn.
Earlier this season, Kelce debuted a Bearcats-inspired colorway of Air Jordan 11 cleats. The 35-year-old has been extremely loyal to Jordan Brand throughout this entire season, fueling speculation that he is about to leave Nike and sign a sneaker deal with Jumpman.
The Jordan Tatum 3 "Cincinnati" is a work of art, and it should come as no surprise that the shoe's namesake rocked the colorway during an NBA game earlier this season (despite being a former Duke Blue Devil).
The "Cincinnati" sports a white upper contrasted by red overlays and black accents. Jumpman, Tatum, and Cincinnati branding provide the finishing touches to the flawless sneakers.
Unfortunately, the "Cincinnati" colorway will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
Kansas City has secured its spot in the NFL Playoffs, and all eyes will be on Kelce's footwear as always. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.