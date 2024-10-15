Bam Adebayo's Jordan Brand Sneaker Deal Might Be Over
In February 2021, Jordan Brand signed the up-and-coming Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to a multi-year sneaker deal. Since then, Adebayo has made two NBA All-Star Games and multiple All-NBA teams and won two gold medals.
Throughout the best years of his young career, Adebayo has mostly worn the Jordan Brand's flagship model, the Air Jordan, in various player-exclusive colorways.
He was one of the few big men on the Jordan Brand roster, and the only center to represent Jumpman in NBA Finals and Olympic Gold Medal games.
Despite Adebayo's achievements on the court, or perhaps because of them, it appears he is testing the waters of sneaker free agency. The Heat center wore the retro Air Jordan 8 on NBA Media Day in September.
However, Adebayo has worn the Nike G.T. Cut 3 and the Nike KD 3 during preseason games and practices in October. Before games, he was spotted wearing Nike Air Max casual sneakers.
It is quite possible that Adebayo's contract expired at the end of September. We saw this happen recently with other NBA stars. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's adidas deal, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's Nike deal, and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's PUMA deal all ended in September.
If Adebayo's time with Jordan Brand is over, the 27-year-old could easily find a new sneaker sponsor. Miami is a major market, and the All-Star center has played in over 70 games in each of the past two seasons. Not to mention, his over one million Instagram followers help his popularity among younger NBA fans.
