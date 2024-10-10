Stephen Curry's 12th Sneaker is Going to Outer Space
Where is there left for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry to go? After four NBA Championships, two MVP awards, and countless records, it would seem he has reached earth's limit. That is why Curry Brand and Stephen are going to outer space with their latest sneaker pack.
The Curry 12 “Gravity” is the first of three colorways that take on a spacey theme. The pack is inspired by the gravitational force that surrounds Stephen on the court. Just as gravity anchors the universe in place, Stephen draws in defenders with the threat of his scoring ability.
To illustrate this invisible pull, the “Gravity” colorway has a clean, light gray upper with a splash of green and black on the TPU sidewall, meant to emulate particles floating through the universe.
Athletes and fans can buy the Curry 12 “Gravity” beginning on Friday, October 18, at Under Armour Brand Houses, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and on UA.com.
With innovative technology, the Curry 12 comes equipped with a breathable engineered mesh upper with durable overlays for peak control, a molded tongue to achieve the ultimate comfort, and an external, 3D-molded TPU heel counter for the support that’s needed to reign down 3s.
Additionally, the silhouette features a die-cut, open-cell foam sockliner to enhance step-in comfort, a multi-segment forefoot plate for stability, dual-density UA Flow cushioning, and durable UA Flow outsole for a bold, sleek look to handle any move on the court.
Throughout the fall, Curry Brand will complete the out-of-this-world sneaker pack by releasing the “Wardell Mode” on November 8 and the “Shooting Star” on November 22.
Off the court, Curry toured China last month along with Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, the first player to sign with Curry’s brand, sending the country into a frenzy as soon as he touched down.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.