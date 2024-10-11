Justin Jefferson Unveils Under Armour 'Afterburner' Cleats
Every week of the NFL season brings more heat to the field. Not only does Under Armour supply fresh kicks to its athletes, but the brand shares the love with the rest of the sports world.
Under Armour has created a special 'Afterburner' player-exclusive or UA athlete, Justin Jefferson. The design pays homage to the explosive speed for which the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is known. After all, they don't call him Jet for nothing.
The Afterburner Blur cleats are inspired by the way Jefferson blows by defenders. Designed with track-like spikes and speed to burn, they can help you do the same on every play.
From a design perspective, our team took inspiration from afterburners used in modern jets, capable of supersonic speed and the unique exhaust they produce. That is why Under Armour added a peeled-back metal foil and purple flame on the upper, as well as a unique solar chrome plate.
And of course, the Blur cleats unique build and flexible design helps you find that extra gear so that athletes can dominate every inch of the field.
Minnesota has a bye this week and they return to field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 20. It is safe to assume Under Armour and Jefferson will have more heat ready for the big game.
The Men's Under Armour Blur Justin Jefferson 'Afterburner' Football Cleats are available online now for $130 at UA.com. Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.