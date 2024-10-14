Kicks

Under Armour Unveils Cleats for US Soccer Star Emily Fox

Emily Fox debuted player-exclusive Under Armour cleats against Chelsea.

Michael Ehrlich

Emily Fox's Under Armour Shadow Elite cleats.
Emily Fox's Under Armour Shadow Elite cleats. / Under Armour
Recent Paris Olympics gold medal-winning soccer star Emily Fox of the U.S. Women's National Team and Arsenal debuted a custom pair of Under Armour cleats inspired by her surname.

The Baltimore-based brand created a special ‘Fox’ themed PE of the UA Shadow Elite cleat for the defender to debut over the weekend.

According to the brand, the UA Shadow Elite was designed to help players change directions at the drop of a pin with a locked-in feel, making fastest cuts even faster.

The custom cleat for Fox features eye-catching colors not normally associated with typical boot designs, as Fox's grandmother says she is easier to spot on the field when she wears unique or bright colors.

Emily Fox's orange and white cleats.
Emily Fox's Under Armour Shadow Elite cleats. / Under Armour

Soccer players can purchase the Women's UA Shadow Elite 2 FG Soccer Cleats for $220 now via UnderArmour.com.

Fox debuted the white-based cleats with orange and red pops over the weekend in her match against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, a 2-1 loss. Under Armour also made an orange-based version for Fox to wear in the future.

In addition to the unique design, the UA Shadow Elite's build and flexible design features the brand's IntelliKnit upper for minimalist ergonomic knit that delivers a second skin feel. 

Fox - who joined Arsenal from NWSL club North Carolina Courage in January - made her Champions League last week against Bayern Munich. She is coming off a gold medal for the United States at the Paris Olympics where she started every game.

Fox and Arnsenal are currently 1-2-1 in the English Women's Super League with their next match against Valerenga in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

