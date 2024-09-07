Stephen Curry's New Sneaker Collection Celebrates China Tour
After an incredible showing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Stephen Curry has forever solidified his name as one of the greatest basketball players ever. Before the Golden State Warriors point guard starts another NBA season, he is embarking on another international tour.
As Curry Brand President, Curry is keeping it global, touring four cities in China from September 10-16. He will be joined by Curry Brand signature athlete and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.
To commemorate the global tour, Curry Brand is releasing four new sneakers that basketball players and sneaker lovers will be looking to add to their collections.
Inspired by Pangu, who is credited with creating Earth (Yin) and heaven (Yang) in Chinese mythology, the colorways for each show represent “the balance of the universe and honor the mythical titan in Chinese culture who created the world as we know it.”
The Curry 12 ‘Curry Tour’ comes in cosmic cotton candy, with a splash of light purple on the upper, a bubble gum pink sole, and a dark purple heel counter. The superior grip and traction of the UA Flow outsole are perfect for making cuts and precise movements like “Chef Curry” does on the hardwood.
A hot pink accent on the Curry Brand logo symbolizes Pangu’s separation of heaven and Earth and the TPU side wall swirls Equipped with pink and light purple striped laces, the sneaker features the improved dual-density UA Flow cushions at the bottom of the shoe.
Continuing the cosmic theme of the collection the Curry 4 FloTro ‘Curry Tour’, Curry 6 FloTro ‘Curry Tour’, and Curry 1 Flotro ‘Curry Tour’, each have their own purple shades and distinct accent designs that pay tribute to Chinese deity’s creation of the universe.
The “Curry Tour” collection will be available in limited quantities in North America starting on September 13 and there will also be Pangu-themed apparel available to pair with the sneakers.
The Curry 4, 6, and 1 are currently available for purchase in the IAPAC region, with the Curry 12 “Curry Tour” officially releasing on September 11. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.