The Fox 1: De'Aaron Fox's Signature Sneaker Arrives Soon
On Tuesday afternoon, media members filed into the NBA Player's Association headquarters in New York City, where Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and the Under Armour design team greeted them.
While the event was focused on Curry, the conversation took a turn towards Curry Brand's first signature athlete - Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.
Last October, Fox signed a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand. Fox and Curry Brand have already proven to be formidable teammates. Fox led the NBA in steals last season while wearing Curry's signature sneakers. Even Curry joked that Fox sometimes debuted new shoes before he had seen them.
Thanks to Under Armour Senior Footwear Designer Ed Wallace, we now know more about the Curry Fox 1.
According to Wallace, Fox's first signature basketball shoe will sport a low-top silhouette with a strap. The performance model draws inspiration from a "runner," which makes perfect sense given Fox's agile playstyle.
Curry Brand has not yet officially revealed any pictures, tech specs, or launch information for Fox's first sneaker. However, it is scheduled to drop in 2024.
Additionally, Curry Brand will embark on its China Tour next week. Curry, Fox, and other athletes will make the trip to help unveil the first Curry Brand store in the world.
The NBA preseason tips off early next month, so fans will soon be treated to new sneakers from Curry and Fox. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.