Nike Unveils Final Stranger Things Sneaker Collaboration

Netflix's hit show Stranger Things is over, but the spirit of Hawkins will live on forever. Fans cannot get enough of the iconic series, so Nike has announced one final sneaker collaboration that enters the Upside Down.

In November, Nike and Converse dropped a tubular Stranger Things collection that included footwear and apparel worn by the characters in the final season. Now, the Nike Air Foamposite One is entering the Upside Down in celebration of the show's antagonist - Vecna - aka Henry, aka One.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 27. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 on the Nike SNKRS app.

Like the other Nike x Stranger Things sneakers, these shoes will definitely sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop can find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway sports a gradient upper that fades from Black to Bright Crimson with lightning bolt graphics. With every step in this Special Edition Air Foamposite One, you go deeper into the red mist and fog.

Outsole on the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

The Off-Noir vines that connect to Vecna's throne wrap around the shoe. Even better, the vines glow in the dark. You can see the ravages of time in the cracked synthetic leather, the distressed laces. Lastly, Penny Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo appears upside down on the heels.

Accessories

Accessories for the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

Similar to the other sneakers from the original Nike x Stranger Things collection, the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway comes in special packaging.

Additionally, a pin set completes the experience with nods to the Hellfire Club, WSQK radio station, Bradley's Big Buy, and a rubber chicken.

Why It Matters

Penny Hardaway's upside down logo on the Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Penny Hardaway's sneakers were quintessentially '90s shoes - specifically, the late 1990s. So, it is funny to see the retro basketball shoe redesigned for a show set in the 1980s. But no one is complaining about another Nike x Stranger Things collaboration.

This is most likely the final Stranger Things-inspired sneaker to drop, making it a must-have for fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the upside down and beyond.

More Footwear News

Nike is dropping Foamposites in Tar Heels colors before March Madness.

The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' drops on Valentine's Day.

Nike has re-signed Jason Williams to a new sneaker deal.

Under Armour unveils Step Curry's final signature shoe.

Nike Basketball 'Warning Label' Collection drops ahead of 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.