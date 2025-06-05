Sun Day Red Drops Summer Championship Collection for U.S. Open
While Tiger Woods works his way back from a season-ending injury, his new brand is hitting its stride on golf courses around the country. This morning, Sun Day Red officially introduced the Summer Championship Collection.
Drawing inspiration from classic American colors and the tradition of golf's ultimate national championship, the collection embodies the precision and fortitude required to conquer the game's most demanding test.
Each premium piece is crafted to honor the storied heritage of America's toughest tournament, where narrow fairways, punishing rough, and lightning-fast greens separate champions from contenders.
"The Summer Championship Collection represents our tribute to golf's most unforgiving examination," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director, Apparel and Accessories.
"We've created pieces that reflect the iconic red, white, and blue palette while engineering every detail for performance when margins are smallest and pressure is highest. This collection honors a tournament where par is celebrated and champions are defined by their ability to endure."
Created for Golf's Ultimate Test
Drawing on his years of championship-level play, Woods provided insight into each garment in the Summer Championship Collection.
The collection features premium polos engineered for precision under pressure, stylish hoodies and tees, and special edition ball markers and divot tools that provide the attention to detail when every shot matters.
Pioneer Cypress and Magnolia LE - Championship Edition
The collection introduces an exclusive new colorway of the acclaimed Pioneer Cypress and Magnolia footwear in pristine white with striking blue and red accents.
This limited-edition design captures the essence of American golf while maintaining the performance characteristics that have made both lines favorites among serious golfers.
"The red, white, and blue colorway on both the Pioneer Cypress and Magnolia represents our commitment to honoring American golf's greatest championship," said Charley Hudak, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director, Footwear.
"We've maintained all the performance features that make these shoes exceptional while creating colorways that capture the spirit of this tournament."
Premium Vessel Accessories for Championship Play
The Summer Championship Collection includes exclusive Vessel bags and headcovers featuring the collection's patriotic color scheme.
These tour-grade accessories combine functional excellence with refined American-inspired aesthetics, providing the same attention to detail and performance standards that define the apparel collection.
Premium Construction Meets Championship Heritage
Every piece combines sophisticated design with performance features that respond to the demands of championship golf. That means performance when the challenge is steepest and the margin for error smallest.
The Summer Championship Collection embodies Sun Day Red's commitment to helping golfers excel when excellence is required, from advanced moisture-management systems to construction details that eliminate distractions during crucial moments.
