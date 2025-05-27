Kicks

Sun Day Red Launches Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe is available online for $275.

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe is available online now. / Sun Day Red

While the golf world closely follows Tiger Woods' recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury, his sportswear brand continues to set trends among athletes and fans.

Sun Day Red has introduced the Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe. This iconic footwear honors the sport's most revered tradition with a striking contrast of deep black or navy against pristine white.

Each pair is crafted to celebrate the timeless aesthetic that has defined the sport's greatest champions while delivering the advanced performance technology demanded by today's most challenging courses and conditions.

Navy and white Sun Day Red golf shoes.
The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe is combines timeless style with modern performance. / Sun Day Red

"The Pioneer Magnolia 'Spectator' Golf Shoe represents our commitment to honoring golf's rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of performance technology," said Charley Hudak, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.

Heritage-Inspired Details Elevate the Experience

The Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe stands out thanks to its thoughtful details referencing golf's classic aesthetic traditions.

From meticulously crafted contrast stitching to the perforated wingtip design subtly integrated into the forefoot, each element has been designed with purpose and precision.

Two pairs of Sun Day Red golf shoes.
The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe arrives in two bold colorways. / Sun Day Red

The signature brogue detailing provides functional breathability and refined aesthetics that connect the modern player to the sport's storied past.

Championship Tradition Meets Technical Innovation

The golf shoe is crafted to perform when stability matters most. Every pair combines sophisticated design with performance features that respond to the demands of each individual's golf swing.

The model touts an EVA foam midsole that maintains comfort through 18 holes and a primary traction bed that keeps golfers grounded for maximum stability during the swing.

White and black Sun Day Red golf shoes.
Details on the Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe. / Sun Day Red

The Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" shoe embodies our commitment to helping golfers perform at their best while honoring timeless traditions.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

