Sun Day Red Unveils 'Carolina Collection' for PGA Championship
In less than two weeks, the 2025 PGA Championship will tee off in Charlotte, North Carolina. As always, Sun Day Red is meeting the moment with a limited-edition collection that combines southern elegance with championship-ready performance.
On Tuesday morning, Sun Day Red officially introduced the Carolina Collection. The new drop includes footwear, apparel, and accessories carefully crafted for the region's changing conditions.
It draws inspiration from the pristine landscape and prestigious championship heritage of the Carolinas. Additionally, it captures the essence of spring's major challenge through a refined palette of cool blues, soft mint, and crisp whites.
From Championship Scripting to Your Game
Each premium piece has been crafted to honor the rich tradition and testing conditions of one of golf's most demanding tournaments, where precision and performance under pressure define champions.
"The Carolina Collection represents our celebration of a region with deep golfing heritage and a tournament that truly tests every aspect of a player's game," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.
"We've created pieces that reflect Charlotte's quintessential southern charm—pristine whites, refreshing blues, and soft mint tones—while maintaining our commitment to technical excellence and performance in varied conditions."
Although Tiger Woods will not compete in Charlotte, the legendary golfer provided insights from his experience competing in the challenging environment.
Sun Day Red will be well-represented on the course, with Karl Vilips debuting key pieces throughout tournament week.
The Carolina Collection features premium polos engineered for variable spring conditions and designed with performance layers that adapt throughout the day and technically advanced bottoms that provide comfort from morning dew to afternoon heat.
Premium Vessel Accessories Complete the Look
The Carolina Collection is complemented by a range of premium golf accessories developed in partnership with Vessel. These limited items pull from the collection's color palette.
Items include tour-grade synthetic leather bags, headcovers, and accessories crafted with the same attention to detail and performance standards as the apparel.
In addition to providing functional excellence, each piece features refined aesthetics that reflect the collection's southern heritage.
Southern Heritage Meets Technical Innovation
Every piece combines sophisticated design with performance features that respond to the demands of championship golf. Moisture-wicking fabrics provide comfort through changing conditions, while construction details eliminate distractions at crucial moments.
The Carolina Collection embodies Sun Day Red's commitment to helping golfers perform at their best when it matters most. Athletes and fans can shop the entire collection on the Sun Day Red website.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from golf and beyond.
More Golf News
Sun Day Red launches the 'Azalea Gold Collection' before The Masters.
Tiger Woods unveils the Sun Day Red Spring/Summer 2025 Collection.
How Sun Day Red perfected its first golf shoe for Tiger Woods.
Adidas Originals makes a stylish comeback to the golf course.