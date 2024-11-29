The 10 Biggest Black Friday Sneaker Sales
Black Friday has arrived, which is truly the most wonderful time of the year for sneakerheads. Even better, the online sales events extend throughout the weekend for many of the most popular retailers.
Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of the ten biggest sneaker sales for Black Friday and how to take advantage of the most profitable savings this holiday season.
1. Nike Dunk Low
Description: Originally designed for basketball, these iconic kicks level up your street style. Lightweight, durable, and extremely comfortable, these shoes are revamped with sheened overlays and original colorways.
Price: The Nike Dunk Low is marked down from $115 to $81 (30% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers find the kicks at an unbelievably low price at Foot Locker.
2. Air Jordan 1 Low
Description: Look and feel like Michael Jordan by rocking his first signature sneaker in low-cut, stylish designs.
Price: The Air Jordan 1 Low is marked down from $125 to $100 (20% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers find the kicks at an unbelievably low price at Foot Locker.
3. adidas Stan Smith
Description: Back in the day, Stan Smith won big on the tennis court. Slide into the adidas shoe worthy of his name and you'll win big on the streets.
Price: The adidas Stan Smith is marked down from $100 to $65 (35% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways on the adidas website.
4. adidas Ultraboost 1.0
Description: From a walk in the park to a weekend run with friends, these adidas Ultraboost 1.0 shoes are designed to keep you comfortable.
Price: The adidas Ultraboost 1.0 is marked down from $180 to $135 in select styles online.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways on the adidas website.
5. New Balance 9060
Description: Inspired by the boastful futuristic and visible tech craft of the Y2K era, these shoes reinterpret familiar 99X elements with a striking twist to elevate your style.
Price: The New Balance 9060 is marked down from $150 to $110 (27% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the kicks at a discount at Foot Locker.
6. New Balance 1906R
Description: Run better and farther with the New Balance 1906R. Inspired by the 2000s running style, these sneakers are comfortable, stylish, and an ideal go-to shoe option.
Price: The New Balance 1906R is marked down from $155 to $100 (35% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways at a discounted price at Foot Locker.
7. PUMA Suede Classic
Description: Easily one of the most popular and most-worn sneakers of all time, the PUMA Suede has been an icon since it debuted in 1968, and it’s been in production and on the sneaker shelves virtually ever since.
Price: The PUMA Suede Classic is marked down from $75 to $55 (27% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways at Foot Locker.
8. On Roger Advantage
Description: The ON Roger Advantage puts performance, comfort, and agility under every step. Inspired by the champion, the understated upper features a Swiss-engineered twist to give the tennis silhouette a fresh look.
Price: The ON Roger Advantage is marked down from $140 to $100 (29% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of tennis shoes at Foot Locker.
9. Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 20
Description: Happy feet equal longer runs. The Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 20 delivers plush comfort to help you stay on the run.
Price: The Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 20 is marked down from $160 to $100 (38% off) in select styles.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways at Foot Locker.
10. UA Apparition
Description: Originally launched in 2009, Under Armour reprised one of its most popular sneakers. The UA Apparation is even more fashionable now than it was upon its initial release.
Price: The UA Apparition had a retail price of $110 in adult sizes, but online shoppers can 30% Off + Free Shipping by using the code "UAHOLIDAY".
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the discounted shoes at UA.com.