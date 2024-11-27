Dua Lipa & Rosé Sizzle in PUMA Speedcat Campaign
Saying Dua Lipa and Rosé are on the rise would be disrespectful to all of their prior accomplishments. However, the two global music icons are breaking new ground in the footwear and entertainment industries.
Just in time for the holidays, PUMA has enlisted the two superstars to headline the PUMA Speedcat marketing campaign. Dua Lipa and Rosé appear in fast-paced videos and pictures highlighting the fashion-forward sneakers.
This week, the PUMA Speedcat hit shelves in multiple iconic colorways that paid tribute to the brand's rich racing history. Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Speedcast for $100 in both men’s and women’s sizes on the PUMA website.
The fan-favorite PUMA Speedcat is currently available in the classic 'All-Time Red,' 'PUMA Black,' and brand-new 'Pink Blush' colorway. In the official campaign photos, Dua Lipa debuted the 'All-Time Red' colorway and Rosé rocked the 'PUMA Black' colorway.
Originally launched 25 years ago, the PUMA Speedcat was reintroduced in Summer 2024, quickly gaining celebrity endorsements and sell-out appeal.
An icon of racing culture, the PUMA Speedcat has been synonymous with speed, precision, and unparalleled performance for over a quarter-century.
It originated as a fireproof Formula 1® footwear style, but over the decades it found itself on a new circuit – transcending the tracks of Monaco for the streets of global fashion capitals.
Wrapped in soft suede and premium leather, this silhouette is reissued in its original red and black colorways with a new PUMA Cat Logo at the front.
This classic sneaker was also on full display at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Paris Hilton wore the shoe DJing at PUMA’s Speedcat launch event and on race day in the PUMA Paddock Suite celebrities such as Coco Jones, Ashley Graham, and Luka Sabbat were all seen rocking the Speedcat.
