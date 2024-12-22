Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speaks On His Upcoming Signature Shoe
Sometimes, you can say a lot by saying nothing at all. That is the approach Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking to discussing his upcoming signature sneaker line.
The NBA All-Star was asked about his unreleased basketball shoe with Converse, and his answer was tight-lipped yet telling. "I'm going to tease nothing... But you guys will see very soon," said Gilgeous-Alexander.
Converse has not yet officially announced the launch of Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature basketball shoe. Currently, there are no pictures, pricing details, or tech specs. However, the shoe is expected to drop in 2025.
So far this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has worn the Converse All-Star BB model in player-exclusive colorways. However, the iconic sportswear brand has slowly built momentum for the official launch of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe.
Earlier this month, Converse officially unveiled Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo, which will appear on his basketball shoes and apparel.
Originally sketched by Gilgeous-Alexander, the design features two stylized, mirrored number twos – a deliberate nod to his uniform number and a poignant reflection of the dual identities he holds on and off the court.
Gilgeous-Alexander first signed with Converse in 2021 before agreeing to a contract extension in April 2024. The deal made Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball and the cornerstone of the iconic brand's future in the NBA.
Converse made a smart investment by investing heavily in Gilgeous-Alexander. Last February, he starred in a new marketing campaign for the Converse Weapon. In August, he represented the brand on Team Canada in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
