New Balance Reveals Next Generation Futsal Shoe

On Tuesday afternoon, New Balance unveiled the latest version of its signature futsal shoe, the Audazo v6. The performance model will be worn on-court for the first time in 2023 by New Balance’s futsal athletes, including Erick Mendonça, Janice Silva, and Afonso Jesus.

With this design, New Balance embraces the sport's unpredictability, jaw-dropping tricks, and endless flair. Made with recyclable materials and featuring a Fresh Foam midsole and molded Ortholite® insert for lightweight cushion, the Audazo v6 is designed to deliver its best-ever performance on the court.

Athletes and fans can purchase the Audazo v6 for $120 on New Balance's website. There are currently two colorways available - the 'Prism purple with alpha pink and black,' as well as the 'White with bright lapis and alpha pink.'

New Balance Audazo v6

A detailed look at the New Balance Audazo v6. New Balance

New Balance has been an established player in the footwear and apparel industry for a long time. Still, there is no denying the Boston-based brand is riding an incredible wave of popularity as of late.

It is only fitting that its latest futsal shoe would be splashy. The Audazo v6 features a premium full-grain leather upper for an adaptive fit and close-ball feel. Additionally, the perforated forefoot and spacer mesh upper promotes breathability. The model sits atop a specially developed futsal outsole for traction and multidirectional movements on the court.

We want to hear our readers' thoughts on the New Balance Audazo v6.

