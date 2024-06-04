The Nike Dunk Low "Knicks" Sneakers Offer Timeless Sports Style
The New York Knicks season sadly came to an end last month. However, no one can deny that the team will be back in contention for years to come, and its loyal fanbase is finally set up for a bright future.
With summer officially arriving soon, Nike is tossing an alley-oop to Knicks fans with a new colorway of one of the brand's most iconic sneakers. The Nike Dunk Low has been on a multiyear hot streak, dropping in countless styles and colorways.
Despite the nonstop releases, the hype refuses to die down. Sports fans are overly excited for today's latest installment. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Dunk Low "Knicks" colorway.
The Nike Dunk Low "Knicks" colorway officially hits shelves at 10:00 a.m. EST on June 4. Athletes and fans can buy the old-school hoop shoes for $115 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
The "Knicks" colorway sports a Bright Ceramic upper with Team Royal overlays. The white midsole pops with the help of the blue outsole, while the iconic Nike branding provides the finishing touches to the classic sneaker.
Thanks to its clean orange and blue color scheme, the "Knicks" colorway is perfect for many fanbases (New York Mets, New York Islanders, Florida Gators, and more). This old-school basketball shoe made a name for itself in college basketball during the 1980s and did a perfect job of combining sports fandom and style.
We are gearing up for an exciting summer in footwear, so Knicks fans and the rest of the sports world can count on Sports Illustrated for all of their most important sneaker news.
