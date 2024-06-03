The Nike Kobe 4 "Girl Dad" Sneakers Drops Ahead of Father's Day
No matter how much time passes, the sports world still misses Kobe Bryant. The impact of the Los Angeles Lakers legend is still clearly felt among current NBA players and the youngest generation of athletes.
Luckily, Bryant's legacy shines bright through his signature sneaker line. Since relaunching the Kobe Brand last August, Nike has done a commendable job of retelling the most important stories from Bryant's iconic career.
With Father's Day quickly less than two weeks away, Bryant's fourth signature Nike sneaker is dropping in a sentimental "Girl Dad" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the heartfelt hoop shoe.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on June 7. Athletes and fans will be able to purchase the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app, as well as select retailers.
The limited-edition colorway draws inspiration from the courtside moment shared between Kobe and Gigi during a 2019 NBA game. The bicoastal green upper is inspired by Kobe's beanie. That pairs with a mix of premium materials and a chrome heel clip. Lastly, Metallic Silver branding and an icy outsole provide the finishing touches to exterior of the shoe.
Meanwhile, the phrase "Girl Dad" is printed on the inner tongue, and the Total Orange insole is inspired by Kobe's WNBA hoodie. Nike is using this meaningful colorway to invite sneakerheads to celebrate the power of Girl Dads everywhere.
