The Nike Kobe 3 Returns in Heavenly "Halo" Colorway
For whatever reason, Kobe Bryant's 2007-08 NBA season often goes overlooked. Not only did Bryant lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals, but he won his first and only regular season Most Valuable Player award.
Even worse, Bryant's third signature sneaker is often an afterthought when discussing his iconic footwear. The Nike Kobe 3 gets overshadowed by the Nike HyperDunk and the low-top evolution of Bryant's signature line.
Luckily for old-school Lakers fans and hoopers with extremely high ball IQs, the Nike Kobe 3 is scheduled to make its highly anticipated return in 2025. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro will launch in the "Halo" colorway on Bryant's birthday - August 23, 2025. Currently, Nike has not provided any official release information or imagery.
However, online shoppers can expect the kicks being released for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website as well as other select retailers. Additionally, smaller sizes for the entire family will likely be announced at a later date.
Online shoppes who do not want to wait, can currently find Bryant's signature sneakers in select sizing and styles on the Nike website. Additionally, the Basketball Hall of Famer's shoes are slowly becoming more affordable on sneaker resale websites.
Over the past few years, Nike has used "Kobe Day" to reintroduce retro models with performance upgrades (Protros) in all-white colorways. The Nike Kobe 8 and Nike Kobe 9 (Elite and Low) got the heavenly white "Halo" colorways the previous two years.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro will enjoy the same all-white treatment upon its launch. From there, consumers can expect a steady stream of new and original colorways that memorialize Bryant's unmatched basketball resume.
This is the first time Bryant's third signature sneaker will enjoy Protro treatment. The Nike Kobe 3 features an unmistakable diamond-inspired upper and outsole, which is a subtle nod to his oldest daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant.
As always, Nike and Vanessa Bryant will use basketball shoes to retell Kobe's legendary stories to a new generation of fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.