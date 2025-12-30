Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 30
The Detroit Pistons are looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses in Utah and Los Angeles. On the flip side, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make it two wins in a row after a 125-101 win over the Kings on Sunday.
The Pistons have only lost two straight games one other time this season, dropping consecutive games to the Celtics and Magic at the end of November. The Lakers just ended a three-game losing streak of their own, but they were underdogs in all three contests.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -2.5 (-115)
- Lakers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -148
- Lakers: +124
Total
- 232.5 (Over -117/Under -107)
Pistons vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, FDSN DT, SEC SN, TSN
- Pistons record: 24-8
- Lakers record: 20-10
Pistons vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Caris LeVert – doubtful
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Austin Reaves – out
- Gabe Vincent – out
Pistons vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
Jaden Ivey has not found his shooting stroke yet in the 2025-26 season. After averaging over 15 points per game in the first three years of his career, the guard is at just 8.4 points per game through 17 contests this season.
Ivey’s shooting volume is actually to blame for the decrease. He attempted over a dozen field goals per game through the first three years of his career, and he’s now down to just 6.5 attempts per contest.
He should see increased playing time tonight with Caris LeVert doubtful, but even 29 minutes wasn’t enough on Sunday. He shot 2 of 10, including 2 of 5 from deep, for 11 points in those 29 minutes.
Ivey has only 12 or more points in two of 17 games this season. I’ll back that trend to continue even with increased minutes.
Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Although I’m fading Ivey, I am going to take the game total over here in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Lakers have been one of the more profitable teams when it comes to betting the over this season at 18-12, and that includes 10 of 13 home games going over.
The Pistons and Lakers are both in the middle of the pack in terms of points per game, and top 10 in offensive rating and offensive efficiency.
This should be a game where both teams potentially get into the 120s in Los Angeles.
Pick: Over 232.5 (-117)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.