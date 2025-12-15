Kyrie Irving's Casual Sneakers Are Under $40 Online

If there are two things Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is good at, it's being a wizard with the basketball and designing equally fascinating footwear.

After leaving Nike in 2022, Irving signed a five-year sneaker deal with ANTA the following year, which made him the Chief Creative Officer (COO). Irving has since led the Chinese brand to new heights and dazzled the sneaker community with incredible kicks.

Even better, Irving's vision and creativity expand beyond the basketball court. His lifestyle sneakers, the ANTA Hélà Style "Roots", drove rapper Lil Wayne wild earlier this summer. Best of all, they are now under $40 online in select styles.

Shopping Information

ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" sneakers. | ANTA

The ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" usually retails for $125 in adult sizes. However, they are temporarily marked down to $39.99 in adult sizes (68% off) at FootLocker.com.

The only downside is that there are only three colorways available, and shoppers can only choose from sizes ranging from 8.5 to 11. Everyone else can choose from a wider selection of colorways and sizes for full retail price at ANTA.com.

Additionally, online shoppers might be able to score a pair of Irving's casual lifestyle sneakers under retail price on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" sneakers. | ANTA

The ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" is a fusion of heritage, love, and versatility-crafted for everyday style. Designed exclusively for Irving, the ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" is a signature lifestyle sneaker that balances elegance and impact.

The multi-layered lacing system represents the interconnected love that nurtures growth, giving you the power to stand out just like Irving did. Crafted with the NBA All-Star's signature style in mind, these casual sneakers blend versatility with bold elegance, empowering you to bring artistry to every step.

The impactful 'Shield of Irving' embedded in the design helps you embrace the same passion, focus, and fearlessness that define Irving's journey.

Kyrie Irving x ANTA

ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" sneakers. | ANTA

Since Irving became ANTA Basketball's Chief Creative Officer, he has done more than design incredible basketball shoes and sneakers. He also recruited a handful of NBA players to join ANTA under his umbrella.

Plus, Irving and ANTA have teamed up with 14 high school and college basketball programs across the country to receive full uniform sponsorships, including footwear and gear from the KAI x ANTA collection.

Stay Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.

