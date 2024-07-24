The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" Returns for Paris Olympics
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant only competed in two Summer Olympics and brought home gold medals both times (2008 and 2012). However, Bryant's signature Nike sneakers have dropped in numerous patriotic colorways over the years.
One of Bryant's most popular Olympics-themed kicks was never actually worn during the Summer Games. Nevertheless, the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" is synonymous with greatness on the international stage.
Originally released in July 2009, the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" is back for the first time with modest tech upgrades and more hype than ever before. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoes.
Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal"
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" drops on Monday, August 5. Online shoppers can try to purchase the sneakers for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
Try is the key word as fans have had a challenging time purchasing Bryant's sneakers. Since Nike re-launched the Kobe line, every shoe has sold out within seconds online. Most online shoppers will have to resort to sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
Thanks to its prestigious design, the "Gold Medal" colorway will be especially sought after. The silhouette sports metallic gold leather overlays, navy and red branding, and white side panels showing the first-gen flywire.
The navy and red outsole features the iconic splatter design with its hooper-approved traction pattern. Other details include insoles with a gold medal design and the No. 10 on the heels as a nod to Bryant's Team USA jersey.
Everything from the tech specs to the aesthetics of the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" has withstood the test of time. Unfortunately, finding the kicks at retail prices online will be tough for athletes and fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
