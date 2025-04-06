So Long, Swoosh: Cooper Flagg Will Never Wear Nike Sneakers Again
The Houston Cougars defeated the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 in the Final Four on Saturday night. The game marked the end of Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg's college basketball career and his time wearing Nike.
Before the start of his freshman season, Flagg signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance in August 2024.
It was a major victory for the Boston-based brand, which heralded Flagg's decision as "the intelligent choice."
However, Flagg could not wear New Balance basketball shoes on the court as Duke is a Nike-sponsored school (one of the brand's most prominent programs).
Flagg wore Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes on the court (mostly the Nike Kobe 5 and Kobe 6 in various limited-edition colorways), and New Balance's most popular casual kicks off of the hardwood.
Awkward aesthetics aside, all parties marched forward through the season together. New Balance posted occasional advertisements for the future first selection of the 2025 NBA Draft, while Nike trolled their competitors on social media.
Now that Duke's season is over and Flagg will soon officially declare for the NBA Draft, New Balance can let out a sigh of relief.
The private company will no longer have to watch the future face of its basketball division make history while wearing the Swoosh logo.
New Balance has not yet announced a signature sneaker line or any merchandise with Flagg's name on it. But basketball fans can expect a major marketing push by New Balance over the next year.
As for Nike, missing out on Flagg is a loss. Especially as the global leader in sportswear continues to struggle in the marketplace.
However, Nike's roster is an embarrassment of riches, and they will have plenty of athletes to elevate in the future.
So, take one last look at Flagg in Nike. Soon, it will look as dated as Michael Jordan in Converse, LeBron James in adidas, or Stephen Curry in Nike. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
