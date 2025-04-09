Curveball: The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" Release Date Delayed
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line is stronger than ever. The Nike Kobe line is back to dominating basketball courts and has expanded into football and baseball.
The Nike Kobe line is making its grand entrance onto the diamond with an incredible pair of sneakers and corresponding baseball gear in a Los Angeles Dodgers-themed colorway.
Last month, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" and matching baseball gear enjoyed a limited release at the iconic sneaker boutique UNDEFEATED.
Fans who could not make the trip to Southern California planned on a larger release on April 13 (aka Mamba Day). Unfortunately, that drop date has been pushed back by more than a month.
According to multiple sneaker news outlets, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway and baseball gear collection is now scheduled to be released on Friday, May 30.
Online shoppers can try to buy the highly sought-after sneakers for $190 in adult sizes and $120 in kid sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
However, buying the basketball shoes at the retail price will not be easy. Bryant's sixth signature sneaker is his most popular and sells out in every colorway.
Moreover, the "Dodgers" colorway has driven up hype online and excited multiple fanbases. Competing with Lakers and Dodgers fans (as well as hungry sneakerheads) will require the Mamba Mentality to achieve victory.
Shoppers who really want the limited-edition kicks can skip the line and buy them now on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay more than double the retail price in most sizes.
The "Dodgers" colorway" sports a bright shade of Game Royal on the snakeskin-inspired upper. White provides the perfect contrast on the Swoosh logos, Kobe logos, laces, and heels.
Best of all, Bryant's original jersey No. 8 and signature appear in University Red. Lastly, red stitching around the tongue provides the finishing touch on the baseball-themed kicks.
Natalia Bryant first debuted the kicks at a Dodgers game in September 2023. Then, Vanessa Bryant gifted the shoes to Dodgers players in April 2024. Loyal fans have waited on these shoes for a long time.
