Limited Release: The Nike Kobe 8 "What the Kobe?" Stock Numbers Reported
For many sports fans, tomorrow is Sunday at The Masters. For sneakerheads and hoopers, tomorrow is Mamba Day. It will mark the 9-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's final NBA game.
Nike celebrates Bryant's legendary final game with the Los Angeles Lakers every year on April 13. The festivities always include new releases of retro Nike Kobe sneakers.
This year, the highly-coveted Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway will hit shelves. Fans can read our complete breakdown of the release and what they need to know.
Everyone expects it to be tough for most consumers to get their hands on the limited-edition kicks. However, reports indicate that it will be even more challenging than expected.
While Kicks On SI cannot confirm the reported numbers as they are often disputed, multiple sneaker news outlets and industry insiders are saying the same thing - between 30,000-35,000 units will be released.
Divide roughly 35,000 units across all sizes, spread it all over the globe, and shoppers are faced with a very low probability of scoring the sneakers at retail price.
Nevertheless, now is the perfect chance to practice that Mamba Mentality and shoot your shot on the limited-edition kicks.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What the Kobe?" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, April 13. The retro hoop shoes will cost $180 in adult sizes and $120 in big kid sizes.
Online shoppers can try their luck at buying the sneakers as soon as they are released on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
Once the sneakers inevitably sell out, online shoppers who really want the limited-edition shoes can resort to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike Kobe line is back and better than ever. Bryant's legendary basketball shoes have gone beyond the hardwood and been reimagined for football and baseball over the past year.
However, Nike Kobe sneakers will always be at their best on the basketball court. Let's just hope fans are able to get their hands on the hoop shoes.
