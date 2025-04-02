Vanessa Bryant Unveils 6 Nike Kobe Sneakers Dropping This Spring
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line has never been more popular. The Nike Kobe line has expanded beyond the basketball court into football, baseball, and lifestyle markets thanks to Vanessa Bryant's vision.
But at its core, the Nike Kobe line is about getting buckets on the hardwood. Athletes and fans continue to buy up all of the retro basketball shoes with every new release. With Mamba Day (April 13) quickly approaching, Vanessa previewed six upcoming sneaker releases.
On Wednesday morning, the matriarch of the Bryant family shared pictures of each shoe on her Instagram with the caption, "Upcoming Launches." Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks previewed by Vanessa.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite "What The Kobe"
The first slide shows the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro in the "What The Kobe" colorway. The shoes were originally released as part of Nike's "What The" collection in January 2015 for $275.
Fans can expect the glorious multi-color high-top sneakers to be released on April 13 for $300 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
According to the product description, the colorway features White/Reflective Silver, Chlorine Blue, and Black. It is a perfect for the Spring holidays.
Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Gigi"
The second slide unveiled the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM in the "Gigi" colorway. Every year, Vanessa and Nike celebrate Gigi's birthday with a limited-edition sneaker release on May 1.
This is the first look at the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Gigi" and the first "Engineered Mesh" version of Bryant's ninth signature sneaker to be released.
The black, white, and gold sneakers are an homage to Gigi's AAU team uniforms. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $210 on May 1 via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
Nike Kobe 4 "Light Bulb"
The third slide was the first look at a new colorway of Bryant's fourth signature sneaker - the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in the "Light Bulb" colorway.
The never-before-seen colorway sports a bright yellow upper with a gradient pattern that fades into white. Black Swoosh logos and speckles provide contrast, with blue laces providing extra pop.
Currently, there is no official release information for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Light Bulb" colorway. However, it should cost $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app when it officially hits shelves.
Nike Kobe 8 "What The Kobe"
The fourth slide shows the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the "What The Kobe" colorway. The shoes were originally released as part of Nike's "What The" collection in December 2013 for $140.
Fans can expect the eye-catching low-top sneakers to be released on April 13 for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
The "What The Kobe" colorway stays true to its iconic original design with a blend of Electric Orange, Volt, Bright Crimson, and plenty of other colors that complete the beautiful mash-up.
Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers"
The fifth slide showed the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Dodgers" colorway. By now, everyone has seen the fan-favorite "Dodgers" colorway and its matching baseball collection.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway is dropping on April 13 for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Fans can expect these shoes to sell out extra fast as multiple fanbases will want them.
The "Dodgers" colorway sports a Game Royal, White, and University Red color scheme to complete its homage to the Desert Dogs. Additional details like Bryant's jersey number provide the finishing touches.
Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Butter"
Last but not least, the sixth slide showed the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 in the "Butter" colorway. Currently, there is no release date. However, the shoes will cost $150 when they eventually hit shelves.
This is the third version of the Nike Air Force 1 to drop in a Kobe-inspired colorway. The first two sported Lakers colors, but this iteration features a buttery smooth upper with Bryant's jersey number on the heels
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" already costs over $600 on resale websites.
Alex Caruso debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" on court.
Adidas said it had "superior replacements" for a busted Nike Kobe sneaker on social media.
Kobe Bryant's 2008 Olympic sneakers inspired new Nike tennis shoes.