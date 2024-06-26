The On Clouldtilt is Zendaya's New Favorite Running Shoe
During her time playing the fictional character Tashi Duncan in the movie Challengers, Zendaya learned a lot about tennis. She also picked up a new favorite sneaker brand while spending countless hours on the courts.
Shortly after the release of Challengers, Zendaya's next big move was partnering with On. The Swiss sportswear brand is not only featured heavily in the movie but is one of the few companies infusing the sneaker community with some much-needed energy.
It also has signed some of the world's top tennis players like Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton. Not to mention, Roger Federer teamed up with On back in 2020, and has since launched a signature sneaker line with the brand.
Earlier this month, Zendaya and On launched their partnership by releasing their first creative campaign, Dream Together. The campaign aims to open up a conversation about how sport and movement bring people together.
In her photo shoot with On, Zendaya rocked the On Clouldtilt. Our friends over at WearTesters recently did a deep dive into performance running shoes (linked below), and we will help direct online shoppers to the right place to find Zendaya's new favorite running shoe.
The On Cloudtilt is available for $160 in adult sizes at On and Dick's Sporting Goods. Athletes and fans can choose between three colorways of the road-running shoe in select sizes.
In addition to sporting three sharp colorways, the On Cloudtilt features respectable performance technology. The ultra-lightweight shoe has an upper mesh made with 100% recycled polyester and CloudTec Phase for seamless weight transfer.
On describes the shoe as "Your lightweight, ultra-cushioned hero. Precision-engineered for lasting comfort during all-day city adventures."
They are not wrong, as the shoe smart has smart sock construction that's easy to pull on and off your foot. Plus, the speed lacing takes less time to fasten.
The partnership between On and Zendaya is less than a month old, and the sneaker industry is already being reshaped. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for the new teammates.
