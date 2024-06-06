Zendaya Shakes Up Sneaker Industry By Signing With On
On Thursday morning, the Swiss performance sportswear brand On has announced a new partnership with Zendaya. The actress has officially teamed with On as part of a multi-year collaboration.
Zendaya and On launched their partnership today by releasing their first creative campaign - Dream Together. The campaign aims to open up conversation about how sport and movement brings people together.
As part of the campaign rollout, the brand unveiled a short film starring Zendaya, directed by C Prinz. Additionally, the sneaker community has been treated to pictures of Zendaya rocking On Running shoes and performance apparel.
"It's no secret that I've been a big fan of On for a long time. I'm always wearing them on set, or when I'm traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it's a full-circle moment to make this partnership official," said Zendaya of the collaboration.
She continued, "I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day. I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we've created."
David Allemann, On co-founder, said, "We can't think of a better partner to help us grow, evolve and connect with people around the world than Zendaya. This film is the beginning of more stories to come and we are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya to continue our mission to dream together."
The partnership between On and Zendaya seems like a match made in heaven. The Swiss brand has been on an incredible roll in recent years, making waves in the sports and lifestyle markets.
Meanwhile, Zendaya continues to cement her place as the most influential celebrity in the world. Euphoria, Dune, and Challengers are just some of the highly popular projects the multitalented artist has elevated with her performances.
We cannot wait to see what the future holds for the partnership between On and Zendaya.
