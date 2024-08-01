The Oregon Ducks Tease New Nike Running Shoes
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
We are less than a week into the Summer Olympics, and there should be no looking past the quadrennial event. However, today is also the first day of August. That means college football season kicks off this month.
Earlier this week, the Oregon Ducks teased a pair of upcoming running shoes on their official social media channels. The Nike Pegasus 41 is once again dropping in a green and yellow Ducks-inspired colorway.
Oregon's social media team shared an animated video of the shoe hovering around Douglas Fir trees with ducks flying in the background.
They captioned the video, "Ready to zoom. Presenting the Oregon Nike Pegasus 41 - available for retail August 29." Below is the video and a breakdown of the running shoes.
The Nike Pegasus 41 'Oregon Ducks' colorway officially hits shelves on Thursday, August 29 (two days before the school's first football game against the Idaho Vandals). Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The 'Oregon Ducks' colorway features a green upper with yellow detailing. Meanwhile, the white midsole and Swoosh logos provides the perfect contrast for the bold kicks. Lastly, the black rubber outsole provides the foundation.
The Nike Pegasus 41 officially launched earlier this summer. Nike's flagship running line still manages to balance style and performance in fresh new ways after more than four decades.
The performance model features an upgraded, breathable, engineered mesh upper. A ReactX foam midsole surrounds forefoot and heel Air Zoom units for an energized ride. Meanwhile, the brand's signature waffle-inspired rubber outsole provides traction and flexibility.
Other important tech specs include a weight of approximately 297 g/10.4 oz (Men's US 10) and a heel-to-toe drop of 10 mm.
Whether you are inspired to run by the Summer Olympics or want to get in shape for football season, you cannot go wrong with the Nike Pegasus 41. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the NCAA and the rest of the sports world.
