The Philly Phanatic Nike Dunks Are Dropping in Philadelphia
Philadelphia may not be the most decorated sports city, but it still has to be one of the best places for sports on the planet. It is also a hotbed for amazing mascots, most notably, the Philly Phanatic.
The Philly Phanatic has brought joy to Phillies fans for decades, and now the giant green mascot is exciting the sneaker community. The Nike Dunk Low has remained popular for years thanks to its old-school style, but now it is dropping in a brand new "Philly" colorway.
The Philly Phanatic himself has already been wearing an oversized version of the real-life sneakers, and soon, fans will get the chance to put the Nike Dunk Low "Philly," too. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the unreleased kicks.
The Nike Dunk Low "Philly" will hit shelves at local Philadelphia sneaker stores Lapstone & Hammer and Creme on Thursday, May 30. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the sneakers at the Phillies Team Store at Citizen Bank Park on June 1. Of course, that is all while supplies last.
These sneakers are sure to sell out fast as they feature amazing attention to detail. The "Philly" colorway sports a white leather upper with grey-splattered graphics on the overlay panels inspired by the city's streets. The iconic "Nike" logo appears on the tongue tag while "Philly" appears the heel tab, which draws inspiration from the city's murals.
Other exciting details include Swoosh logos that rub off to reveal the multicolored details. Lastly, the green shoelaces directly nod to Philadelphia's street signs.
These rare sneakers are a must-have for Phillies fans and sneakerheads. But if you cannot purchase a pair, do not worry. Online shoppers can try sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT or choose between other general release colorways on the Nike website.
