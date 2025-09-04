Tiger Woods Debuts the Sun Day Red Fall/Winter Collection
The temperatures are cooling, and the days are getting shorter. As the seasons change and new challenges arise across fairways painted in autumn hues, Sun Day Red has debuted its Fall/Winter Collection as the definitive answer to golf's colder months.
Each piece is thoughtfully designed for athletes who master every season rather than let dropping temperatures dictate their game.
The golf brand's merino wool crews, quarter-zips, and hoodies offer natural temperature regulation that performs beautifully through changing conditions. Meanwhile, strategic insulated vests provide core warmth without restricting your swing.
Cashmere-blend tees are available in both short and long sleeve styles. They provide a luxurious first-layer option with a lightweight warmth and an incredibly soft touch. For more demanding weather, the collection includes packable outer layers that stow easily in your golf bag, ready to deploy when conditions shift.
"I've played in every condition imaginable, from Scottish wind to midwest cold," said Tiger Woods. "What I've learned is that comfort isn't luxury; it can be a competitive advantage. When you're not thinking about the elements, you're thinking about your next shot."
"We've engineered pieces that don't just protect against the elements; they help you embrace them," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director. "Every layer, every detail is designed to keep you focused on what matters most—your game."
Engineered for Seasonal Weather
Based on his decades of experience competing in varied climates, Woods provided insight into each garment in the Fall/Winter Collection. The collection features premium cashmere foundation layers with an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio, merino wool performance pieces offering natural temperature regulation, and strategic insulation that preserves swing mechanics.
Your Dedication Knows No Season
The collection's technical innovations include moisture-wicking base layers that maintain comfort, strategic ventilation zones for temperature control, and packable construction that provides weather protection while compressing to minimal storage space. It is the perfect companion when conditions demand adaptation.
Premium Performance for Seasonal Mastery
Every piece combines sophisticated design with weather-adaptive features. From natural temperature regulation in merino wool to 3D knit construction for unrestricted movement, the Fall/Winter Collection embodies the brand's commitment to helping golfers master every season.
New Footwear Colorways Complete the Launch
Two new colorways of the acclaimed Pioneer footwear line launch alongside the apparel collection. The Pioneer Cypress arrives in a sophisticated white/tan combination, while the Pioneer Magnolia debuts in a refined grey/navy palette.
Both performance golf shoes are engineered to provide the stable ground connection essential for mastering every season's unique challenges.
