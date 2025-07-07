Sun Day Red Drops the North Collection for Open Championship
Just as golf fans can always count on Tiger Woods succeeding in the biggest moments, Sun Day Red delivers what golfers need most at the right time.
The Open Championship tees off in less than two weeks, and Sun Day Red is launching a new apparel collection that is perfect for the unpredictable weather at the Major.
While this not an official collaboration, the apparel collection is built to perform in the wildest weather at the most historic tournament.
The North Collection from Sun Day Red
Northern Ireland's beautifully rugged shores, along with the timeless tradition of golf's oldest championship, inspired the new collection.
The North Collection features a sophisticated palette of rich purples, deep blues, and misty greys. Each premium piece is crafted to honor the heritage of the game's birthplace, where unpredictable weather and windswept courses have tested champions for centuries.
"The North Collection represents our celebration of golf in its purest form," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.
"We've created pieces that reflect the dramatic Irish landscapes—thistle purples, deep sea blues, and stone greys—while engineering every detail for the unpredictable conditions that define links golf. This collection honors a tournament where creativity trumps power and adaptability defines champions."
Engineered for Links Golf's Ultimate Challenge
Woods provided insights to each garment in the collection based on his experience competing on the world's most demanding links courses.
The collection features performance polos with advanced weather-adaptive technology, premium 3D knit cashmere layers that provide natural thermoregulation against coastal gusts, and chainstitch hoodies that offer warmth through changing conditions.
Cashmere Excellence for Unpredictable Weather
The collection's premium cashmere pieces feature innovative 3D knit construction, created from a single strand of yarn to eliminate seams and incorporate strategically positioned stretch and flex zones.
This advanced knitting process allows for unrestricted range of motion while the natural cashmere fibers offer thermoregulation to protect golfers from the coastal elements. These luxurious layers provide an unmatched warmth-to-weight ratio while maintaining breathability.
Sun Day Red's 3D knit cashmere is the perfect companion when temperatures shift suddenly across windswept fairways.
Premium Construction Meets Ancient Tradition
Crafted to perform when four seasons might visit in a single round, every piece combines sophisticated design with weather-adaptive features that respond to the unique demands of links golf.
From moisture-wicking fabrics that handle sudden weather changes to construction details that eliminate distractions during crucial moments, The North Collection embodies Sun Day Red's commitment to helping golfers master the elements through innovative performance while honoring the game's origins through timeless, understated design.
