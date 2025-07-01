Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Expands Into Retail Stores
In just over a year, Tiger Woods has helped build Sun Day Red into a giant in the golf world. The premium apparel and footwear brand has kept golfers on their toes with its limited-edition drops.
Today, Sun Day Red announced its expansion into green grass and retail, marking a pivotal moment for the premium golf brand in partnership with Woods.
After operating almost exclusively direct-to-consumer since its launch, Sun Day Red will now be available at select ultra-high-end courses and premier resort destinations beginning July 1. This will be followed by footwear availability at top-tier golf retail locations on July 22.
This strategic expansion represents the brand's commitment to meeting golfers where they play and experience the game. "I'm incredibly excited for golfers to experience Sun Day Red in person at some of the most prestigious courses," said Woods.
Woods continued, "These aren't just any golf courses. Many of these places hold deep meaning for me. Some are where I've won tournaments that shaped my career, others are courses I've had the privilege to design, venues where I've competed in majors, and clubs where I'm honored to be a member. It feels right to have Sun Day Red available at these special places where the game is played."
"This marks a massive milestone for Sun Day Red," said Brad Blankinship, President, Sun Day Red.
Blankinship continued, "We've intentionally maintained our direct-to-consumer approach to ensure we could deliver the premium experience our customers deserve. Now, we're ready to bring that same level of meticulousness to carefully selected partners who share our commitment to the game and understand the golfer we serve."
Premium Partners, Premium Experiences
Sun Day Red's green grass expansion includes partnerships with the most prestigious clubs and luxury resort destinations where discerning golfers expect the finest equipment and apparel.
The brand's complete collection—from premium polos and cashmere layers to technical outerwear and footwear—will be available at these exclusive locations, allowing members and guests to experience Sun Day Red's quality and craftsmanship firsthand.
Footwear Arrives at Elite Retail: July 22
Starting on July 22, the brand's acclaimed Pioneer Cypress and Magnolia footwear lines will be available in premium green grass shops and at top golf retail destinations including PGA TOUR Superstore, Worldwide Golf Shops, Carl's Golfland and Scheels.
These partnerships ensure that golfers nationwide can experience the performance and craftsmanship that have made Sun Day Red footwear Tiger's preferred choice for competition.
Digital to Physical: Premium Maintained
This expansion represents more than retail growth, it's about creating meaningful touchpoints where golfers can discover and experience Sun Day Red's commitment to premium materials, thoughtful design, and performance innovation.
Each retail partner has been selected for their shared dedication to serving serious golfers who demand the best in every aspect of their game.
