Tiger Woods' Masters Collection Just Dropped at Sun Day Red

Despite more challenges off the course, it appears Tiger Woods is still preparing to make his big comeback at the Masters next week.

Regardless of whether Woods plays or looks like his old self at Augusta National, his new sportswear brand moves forward. For the second consecutive year, Sun Day Red has released new apparel and golf shoes for the Major.

Pieces from Sun Day Red's 'Spring Traditions' collection. | Sun Day Red

Sun Day Red has begun rolling out Spring Traditions, a three-part capsule collection arriving just in time for the game's most celebrated week. Every piece is engineered to perform at the highest level while reflecting the refined aesthetic that defines Sun Day Red's standard of craft.

The collection is rooted in the rituals and reverence of spring golf, drawing from the season itself. Blooming azalea pinks and the deep, measured greens of a course manicured to perfection, translated into performance apparel built to meet the moment.

Pieces from Sun Day Red's 'Spring Traditions' collection. | Sun Day Red

"Spring Traditions is about honoring what this time of year means to golfers everywhere," said Caje Moye, Senior Director, Product Design.

"There is a feeling that comes with this week. Anticipation, history, the sense that something significant is about to happen. We wanted this collection to carry that weight. The pinks and greens aren't just a color story; they're a nod to a landscape that every golfer in the world recognizes. The full collection spans polos, outerwear, accessories, and bags."

Pieces from Sun Day Red's 'Spring Traditions' collection. | Sun Day Red

The collection arrives in three carefully sequenced drops (March 26, March 31, and one more date yet to be announced), each building on the last as the season reaches its peak. Sun Day Red Spring Traditions Collection will be available exclusively at sundayred.com and select golf retailers.

The 2026 Masters Tournament will take place from April 6–12 at Augusta National Golf Club. Known for teeing off the spring, the iconic tournament's round runs from Thursday, April 9, through Sunday, April 12, with practice rounds held April 6–8.

Pieces from Sun Day Red's 'Spring Traditions' collection. | Sun Day Red

After building one of the greatest gold careers of all time with Nike, Woods took the bold step of branching out on his own in the competitive sportswear industry by partnering with TaylorMade to launch Sun Day Red in February 2024.

Since then, Sun Day Red has dazzled golfers and fans with some of the best footwear and most fashionable apparel in the sport. Sun Day Red has dropped dozens of collections inspired by Woods' career, interests, and personal history.

Pieces from Sun Day Red's 'Spring Traditions' collection. | Sun Day Red

Golfers and fans can expect more heat from Woods and Sun Day Red as the Masters approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.