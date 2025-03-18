Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Unveils "Pioneer Magnolia" Golf Shoes
The Masters will not be the same without Tiger Woods this year. As the golf icon rehabilitates from an Achilles injury, his performance brand is moving full steam ahead into the Spring.
On Tuesday, Sun Day Red unveiled the Pioneer Magnolia—a performance golf shoe that honors traditional aesthetics while delivering technical advantages on the course.
Its name also rings bells among golfers who are familiar with the iconic Magnolia trees lining the entrance to Augusta National.
The inaugural brand ambassador, Karl Vilips, will be sporting the Pioneer Magnolia shoes all week at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
Even better, the new model arrives in three bold colorways today. Golfers can choose from the "White/Silver," "Black/Silver," and "Off-White/Brick" styles. The shoes cost $275 in adult sizes at SunDayRed.com.
According to the product description, the Pioneer Magnolia fuses the performance foundation of the Pioneer Collection with the timeless elegance of a wingtip design.
This classic silhouette features premium waterproof leather with distinctive brogue details and pinked edges, delivering Tiger-approved performance with a luxury style that commands attention.
"We attempted to modernize the design of a classic wingtip while maintaining a heritage feel, but make no mistake, following our 'athlete comes first' mantra with Tiger, the technical underpinnings of the Magnolia are what truly set it apart. Performance is core to everything we do," said Charley Hudak, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.
The Pioneer Magnolia embodies Tiger's extensive input throughout the development process. His insistence on a low-profile sole architecture positions the golfer closer to the ground for enhanced stability and control, while the Blucher throat construction allows for an adaptable fit.
Even if Tiger will not compete this year, his presence will be felt with the help of Sun Day Red. Athletes can make their presence felt on courses all over the world by lacing up the icon's latest golf shoes.
