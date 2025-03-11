Reebok Golf is Back with Bryson DeChambeau & Allen Iverson
On Tuesday morning, Reebok announced its return into the performance Golf category with the introduction of Reebok Golf.
The collection is a full performance footwear and apparel franchise designed for pros and novices alike, paying homage to the brand's legacy and marking its re-entry into the category with a focus on innovation for the new school athlete.
The Reebok Golf franchise is headlined by the highly anticipated Nano Golf Shoes ($130). Returning to the green as the first on-course performance golf shoe.
The Nano Golf has been spotted on world-renowned professional golfer and Reebok partner Bryson DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team Crushers GC.
"It's an honor to usher in Reebok's return to golf with the debut of the Nano Golf, a performance golf shoe that offers premium performance support while focusing on innovation and style to expand the sport to new athletes," said Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau.
The Nano Golf is specifically designed for the performance and style needs of the next generation of golfers. It focuses on premium performance support for ample stability, comfort, and grip.
Best of all, it features a responsive Floatride Performance Foam in the midsole, a lightweight and breathable Flexweave Upper, and an underfoot TPU Torsion Shank for ultimate stability.
While the Nano Golf shoes take center stage, there are more exciting options. Additional Reebok Golf offerings include:
Question Golf ($180): Paying homage to the legendary Allen Iverson and his Question basketball silhouette, the Question Golf is designed to elevate your presence both on the course and in the clubhouse.
The performance model features a full grain leather and a suede toe accent in the upper and a spikeless, crystal outsole for advanced traction on any surface.
OG Pump Golf ($200): A classic golf shoe with a twist, featuring Reebok's iconic 'The Pump' technology and a pebbled weatherproof leather and a heritage-inspired saddle design in the upper.
Apparel: Completing the collection is a wide variety of men's and women's golf apparel, ranging from performance polos and outerwear layers to pants and shorts, all with breathable RBK-DRY moisture control technology.
Athletes and fans can expect Reebok x Bryson DeChambeau co-branded apparel in future seasons. The all-new Reebok Golf franchise will launch for sale on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide on March 25, 2025.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.
More Golf Shoes News
Tiger Woods unveils the Sun Day Red Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
.
How Sun Day Red perfected its first golf shoe for Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods says Nike can keep his old "TW" logo.
Air Jordan golf shoes have been discounted by 44% online.