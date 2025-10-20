Tip Off the NBA Season in Style with Foot Locker's Best Basketball Shoes
After a long offseason, the 2025-26 NBA regular season is almost here. NBA Tip-Off 2025 is tomorrow night, and the level of excitement could not be any higher.
Of course, the game is about more than basketball. Sneaker brands will suit up their signature athletes with the best new colorways and models available.
Thanks to its strong partnership with NBA players and unmatched status in the footwear industry, Foot Locker is holding the keys to the sneaker vault this season. Below are the ten best signature sneakers fans can buy before the start of the new NBA season.
PUMA Hali 1
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss all of this season, but his new signature sneaker line will be all over basketball courts this year. Earlier this fall, PUMA launched Haliburton's highly anticipated debut hoop shoe. Haliburton even called it the best signature shoe in the NBA.
The PUMA Hali 1 "Opal" colorway is available in adult ($130) and grade school ($110) sizes at Foot Locker.
PUMA MB. 05
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has shed his otherworldly alter ego and embraced the role of rockstar with his fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe.
The PUMA MB.05 has dropped in multiple rockstar-inspired colorways that are sure to make noise in the NBA. Online shoppers can choose between the "World Tour" and "Voltage" colorways in full-family sizing ($90-$130) at Foot Locker.
adidas Anthony Edwards 2
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature adidas basketball shoe took the sport by storm for over two seasons. Now, Edwards' highly anticipated sophomore sneaker is ready to take over the hardwood.
Paying homage to Edwards' roots, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway is available in adult ($130) and grade school ($100) sizes at Foot Locker.
Nike LeBron 23
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe is just as historic as his unprecedented NBA career. This season, James and Nike are taking a victory lap by reliving the greatest moments of James' career through his footwear.
Naturally, Nike has to celebrate James' two NBA Finals MVP awards with a new colorway. The Nike LeBron 23 "Miami Twice" is available in adult ($210) and grade school ($165) sizes at Foot Locker.
Nike Ja 3
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe is a smash hit. Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last spring in the NBA Playoffs, and drove up hype for the model during his first world tour.
The first few colorways sold out immediately, but fans know where they can find popular styles. The Nike Ja 3 is available in multiple colorways in adult ($125) and grade school ($100) sizes at Foot Locker.
Nike KD 18
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuted the Nike KD18 last spring during his final stretch with the Phoenix Suns. Durant's location has changed, but his hooper-approved sneakers remain at the top of the footwear industry.
Athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike KD18 ranging from $155-$170 in adult sizes (including some discounted styles) at Foot Locker.
Jordan Tatum 4
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not the conversation. As Tatum rehabilitates from an injury this season, his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe continues to excite hoopers.
The Jordan Tatum 4 just launched in the "St. Louis" colorway with more styles on the way. Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Tatum 4 for $130 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
Air Jordan 40
NBA legend Michael Jordan retired over two decades ago, but his iconic signature sneaker line is in good hands. Jordan Brand has a talented roster of players who will wear the Air Jordan 40 every night, reminding fans of its dominance in sneaker culture.
The Air Jordan 40 is currently available in "Dusty Rose" and "Heritage" colorways for $205 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
adidas Harden Vol 9
LA Clippers shooting guard James Harden continues to push the envelope with his fashion-forward hoop shoes. Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe has been a hit thanks to its unapologetically bold design and unmatched performance technology.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 has a retail price of $160 in adult sizes but is available at a discount in select styles at Foot Locker.
adidas D.O.N. Issue #7
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's signature adidas basketball line continues to impress hoopers of all ages. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 has embraced an edgier design with its zipper shroud on the upper, while still delivering strong performance technology.
Athletes and fans can choose from three colorways of the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 for $120 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.