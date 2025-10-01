Tyrese Haliburton Makes Bold Claim About His PUMA Signature Shoe
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss all of the 2025-26 NBA season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
The timing could not have been worse for Haliburton as he had just debuted his first signature basketball shoe with PUMA in an epic Game 1 performance.
After months of anticipation, the PUMA Hali 1 officially launched last week, and Haliburton is promoting his debut hoop shoe with precision.
In addition to events in Indianapolis and NBA Media Day, Haliburton also spoke with Matthew Welty of Complex, where he made a bold claim about his sneakers.
In the Instagram video above, Haliburton sits beside Salehe Bembury, the designer of the PUMA Hali 1. Welty asks the creative duo if Haliburton had the best signature shoe in the NBA, and the answer was a resounding yes.
Haliburton replied, "I would say yes." Bembury nodded along, saying, "Agreed." Haliburton did not stop there, as he went on to explain his reasoning behind the confident take.
"I'd argue with everybody about that. I definitely think so. Yeah, and I feel like the more people see different colors and different materials, us doing different things with them, no doubt," explained Haliburton.
PUMA Hoops has backed up Haliburton's marketing efforts with a strong presence on social media. The iconic sportswear brand has shared over ten Instagram posts of Haliburton discussing his debut sneaker as well as interacting with Pacers fans and sneakerheads at his pop-up event.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway is still available in adult ($130) and big kid ($110) sizes at PUMA and select retailers. Best of all, several more eye-catching colorways are scheduled to drop over the next few months.
The 'Opal' colorway sports a striking blue colorway that seamlessly blends premium design with elite performance. In an Instagram video for PUMA Hoops, Haliburton explained that he used to never wear blue because of an old school rivalry. Now, he is embracing the mesmerizing shade of Opal Blue.
Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole. The advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.
Meanwhile, the TPU midfoot shank adds support and stability. Lastly, the PUMAGRIP high-abrasion tread pattern is applied to the outsole for added traction, with a non-slip rubber compound.
There are a lot of great signature shoes in the NBA, and Haliburton is certainly in the conversation for having one of the best models. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
