Five Best Shoes in the NBA Last Night

There was no NBA action on Tuesday night, so fans would be encouraged to vote in the midterm elections. However, the league came storming back with a slate of spectacular games on Wednesday night.

While players competed with each other, sneaker companies battled for valuable time on television. Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Jordan Brand all had strong showings, thanks to their signature athletes. Below are our top five shoes worn in the NBA on November 10, 2022.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

View of the New Balance TWO WXY v3. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Darius Bazley

Shoe: New Balance TWO WXY v3. Fans can read our complete breakdown of the shoe here.

How to Buy: The New Balance TWO WXY v3 is available on the New Balance website for $120.

Adidas Super Dame 8

View of the Adidas Dame 8 'Super Dame.' Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Goran Dragic

Shoe: Adidas Super Dame 8. Fans can learn more about the Pixar-inspired shoe here.

How to Buy: The Adidas Dame 8 'Super Dame' is available on the Adidas website for $140.

Nike PG 6

View of the Nike PG 6. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Player: KJ Martin

Shoe: Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'. Fans can learn more about the shoe by reading our coverage here.

How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' sold out on Nike's website. Fans can expect to pay roughly $155 on sneaker resale websites.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

View of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Wesley Matthews

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita - Sweet 16'.

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita - Sweet 16' sold out shortly after its release in May 2022. Fans can expect to pay roughly $1,110 on sneaker resale websites.

Jordan Luka 1

View of the Jordan Luka 1. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Luka Doncic

Shoe: Jordan Luka 1. Fans can learn more about the shoe by reading our coverage here.

How to Buy: The Jordan Luka 1 is available on the Jordan Brand website for $110 in adult sizing.

