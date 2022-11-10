Five Best Shoes in the NBA Last Night

Skip to main content
Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on November 10

Adidas, New Balance, and Nike competed for the best shoes worn during NBA games on Wednesday night.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There was no NBA action on Tuesday night, so fans would be encouraged to vote in the midterm elections. However, the league came storming back with a slate of spectacular games on Wednesday night.

While players competed with each other, sneaker companies battled for valuable time on television. Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Jordan Brand all had strong showings, thanks to their signature athletes. Below are our top five shoes worn in the NBA on November 10, 2022.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

View of blue and black New Balance shoes.

View of the New Balance TWO WXY v3.

Player: Darius Bazley

Shoe: New Balance TWO WXY v3. Fans can read our complete breakdown of the shoe here.

How to Buy: The New Balance TWO WXY v3 is available on the New Balance website for $120.

Adidas Super Dame 8

Red, black, and yellow Adidas Dame shoes.

View of the Adidas Dame 8 'Super Dame.'

Player: Goran Dragic

Shoe: Adidas Super Dame 8. Fans can learn more about the Pixar-inspired shoe here.

How to Buy: The Adidas Dame 8 'Super Dame' is available on the Adidas website for $140.

Nike PG 6

View of pink and blue Nike PG shoes.

View of the Nike PG 6.

Player: KJ Martin 

Shoe: Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'. Fans can learn more about the shoe by reading our coverage here.

How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' sold out on Nike's website. Fans can expect to pay roughly $155 on sneaker resale websites.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

View of black and white Nike Kobe shoes.

View of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

Player: Wesley Matthews

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita - Sweet 16'.

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita - Sweet 16' sold out shortly after its release in May 2022. Fans can expect to pay roughly $1,110 on sneaker resale websites.

Jordan Luka 1

View of blue Jordan Luka shoes.

View of the Jordan Luka 1.

Player: Luka Doncic

Shoe: Jordan Luka 1. Fans can learn more about the shoe by reading our coverage here.

How to Buy: The Jordan Luka 1 is available on the Jordan Brand website for $110 in adult sizing.

