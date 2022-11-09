Buddy Hield Signs Contract Extension with Nike

Skip to main content
Buddy Hield Signs New Sneaker Deal with Nike

Buddy Hield Signs New Sneaker Deal with Nike

NBA shooting guard Buddy Hield has signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA shooting guard Buddy Hield has signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike.

One of the more prominent sneakerheads in the NBA just received a new deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield has signed a contract extension with Nike.

Hield entered the league in 2016, the season after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant retired from the game. However, that did not stop the shooting guard from wearing shoes from the Nike Kobe line.

Not only has Hield embraced the Nike Kobe line, but he put his own personal spin on the retro basketball shoes. Through the use of player-exclusive (PE) colorways, Nike has cooked up colorways that pay tribute to Hield's Bahamian roots.

Nike Kobe 5

View of blue and yellow Nike Kobe shoes.

View of Buddy Hield's Nike Kobe 5 Protro shoes.

Several shoes worn by Hield are designed to embody the colors and spirit of the Bahamian flag. For example, we have seen various versions of Nike Kobe shoes dressed in black, aquamarine, and gold.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now that Hield and Nike have agreed to a contract extension, it is safe to expect more 'Bahamas' colorways will make their way onto NBA courts in the future. 

Nike continues to tighten its grip on the NBA. In addition to holding the apparel rights, over 75% of the league plays in Nike or Jordan Brand shoes. There is no letting up in sight, as 14 rookies recently signed with the American company.

Congratulations to Nike and Hield for their extended partnership. We at FanNation Kicks cannot wait to see what the two parties come up with next. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for your shoe news.

Recommended For You

Nike Lacks Foothold with Golden State Warriors

Nike Kyrie 8 Pulled from Stores

What if Kobe Bryant Never Left Adidas?

In This Article (2)

Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield poses for photos during media day.
News

Buddy Hield Signs Contract Extension with Nike

By Pat Benson
Klay Thompson high-fives Stephen Curry.
News

Nike Lacks Foothold with Golden State Warriors

By Pat Benson
Chris Paul reacts after a foul call.
News

Chris Paul Sends Strong Message with Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Green and orange Curry shoes.
News

Stephen Curry Debuts Sour Patch Kids Collaboration

By Pat Benson
White and crimson Jordan Luka shoes.
News

Oklahoma Sooners Get Luka Doncic's Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson
Patrick Queen celebrates with a Ravens teammate.
News

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Honors Lil Wayne with Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving reacts after a foul call.
News

Kyrie Irving's New Nike Shoes Removed from Stores

By Pat Benson
Aaron Judge reacts after striking out.
News

Aaron Judge Wore Air Jordans at NYC Marathon

By Pat Benson