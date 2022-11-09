Buddy Hield Signs Contract Extension with Nike

One of the more prominent sneakerheads in the NBA just received a new deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield has signed a contract extension with Nike.

Hield entered the league in 2016, the season after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant retired from the game. However, that did not stop the shooting guard from wearing shoes from the Nike Kobe line.

Not only has Hield embraced the Nike Kobe line, but he put his own personal spin on the retro basketball shoes. Through the use of player-exclusive (PE) colorways, Nike has cooked up colorways that pay tribute to Hield's Bahamian roots.

Nike Kobe 5

View of Buddy Hield's Nike Kobe 5 Protro shoes. © Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Several shoes worn by Hield are designed to embody the colors and spirit of the Bahamian flag. For example, we have seen various versions of Nike Kobe shoes dressed in black, aquamarine, and gold.

Now that Hield and Nike have agreed to a contract extension, it is safe to expect more 'Bahamas' colorways will make their way onto NBA courts in the future.

Nike continues to tighten its grip on the NBA. In addition to holding the apparel rights, over 75% of the league plays in Nike or Jordan Brand shoes. There is no letting up in sight, as 14 rookies recently signed with the American company.

Congratulations to Nike and Hield for their extended partnership. We at FanNation Kicks cannot wait to see what the two parties come up with next. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for your shoe news.

