Three Most Important Sneaker Releases This Weekend

Every weekend popular sportswear brands try to outdo each other with sneaker releases. However, not every sneaker release is equal. This weekend is shaping up to be more top-heavy than other days on the calendar.

In this week's forecast of sneaker releases, we only have three important drops. The good news is they will not disappoint those who are lucky enough to secure a pair of the kicks. Below are our three most important sneaker releases from November 10-12.

New Balance 650 'White'

Side view of the New Balance 650 in the 'White' colorway. New Balance

Shoe: New Balance 650 'White'

Description: We all know the New Balance 550 has been riding a tremendous wave of success. The old-school basketball shoe has even rivaled the massively popular Nike Dunk Low.

Now, New Balance is doubling down on its bet by bringing back the 650 model in various colorways. The New Balance 650 'White' is one of our favorite colorways so far.

Consumer Information: Fans of the high-top shoes can purchase them now on the New Balance website for $140.

Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids'

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 10 in the 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids'

Description: The Curry Flow 10 is arguably the best model from Stephen Curry's impressive sneaker line. However, fans have eyed the bright blue and yellow 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway since Curry gifted a game-worn pair to BTS member Suga.

Consumer Information: Fans can purchase the shoes on Friday on the Curry Brand website for $160.

Jordan x Eastside Golf

Some of the shoes from the Jordan x Eastside Golf collaboration. Jordan Brand

Shoe: Jordan AG4, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 12 Low Golf.

Description: Last week, we wrote about the exciting collaboration between Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf. The capsule contains clothes, shoes, and accessories. The individual pieces will release over several weeks, but three important shoes are dropping this Saturday.

Consumer Information: Fans can shop the Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf collection beginning Saturday morning. The shoes range from $185-$220 on the Nike website.

