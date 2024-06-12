Trae Young's Signature Adidas Sneakers are 60% Off Online
The Atlanta Hawks season came to an early end this spring. The team was doomed when Trae Young was forced to miss 23 games after suffering a torn ligament in his left pinkie.
The first serious injury of Young's career came at an inopportune time for his team and signature sneaker line. Young's third signature sneaker, the adidas Trae Young 3, was a major upgrade from its predecessor.
While basketball fans wish they could have seen more of "Ice Trae," they can at least buy his hoop shoes at a major discount online. Below is a breakdown of the huge adidas online sale and Young's sneakers.
The adidas Trae Young 3 launched last August for $140 in adult sizes. Adidas recently slashed prices on the performance basketball shoes by upwards of 60% in select styles on the adidas website.
Young's crowd-pleasing bravado and expressive style of play inspired the sneaker's aesthetics. Meanwhile, the technology is designed for optimized motion and stability. The midsole ensures explosive movements, while the rubber outsole supports hard plants and cuts.
Before the sneaker launched, Sports Illustrated spoke with Young about his signature line. The 3x NBA All-Star wanted a shoe that was lightweight and comfortable - this model succeeded in accomplishing that goal.
Young did not make the Team USA basketball roster, so we have to wait until next fall to see the exciting guard back on the hardwood (hopefully rocking his fourth signature sneaker). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: The adidas AE 1 Low is reportedly hitting shelves in August 2024.