Travis Kelce's Patriotic Pregame Outfit Fires Up Chiefs Fans
While much of the internet is focused on Travis Kelce's heartfelt bracelet for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, the NFL All-Pro Tight End is making a fashion statement of his own on Thursday night.
Although Kelce is not playing in tonight's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, he still brought his A-game with his pregame outfit. Chiefs fans were buzzing with pride in their tight end on social media. Below is a Chiefs' Instagram post showing his attire and a complete breakdown of what fans must know.
Kelce entered Arrowhead Stadium wearing a KITH x Team USA basketball shirt ($65) paired with a matching hat ($65) and sweatpants ($145). KITH dropped the collection on July 22, and it sold out quickly online. Shoppers can find each piece on StockX, but be prepared to drop several hundred dollars.
Best of all, Kelce completed his ensemble with a rare pair of LeBron James' retro Nike sneakers. Kelce went deep into his sneaker rotation to pull out the Nike LeBron 6 "United We Rise" colorway. The basketball shoes were released in 2008 for $140 and are incredibly hard to find online.
James wore the sneakers during the 2008 Olympics when the "Redeem Team" brought home a gold medal in basketball. Fast forward 16 years, and James is still winning gold in his signature Nike sneakers.
We love to see Kelce showing off his patriotic style long after the Paris Olympics ended. Most exciting, the next time Kelce walks down the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium, he will be preparing to play in his first game of the season.
With the NFL regular season right around the corner, there should be no shortage of exciting storylines about Kelce's relationship with Swift or his unbelievable sneaker game. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.