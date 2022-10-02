Von Miller Pays Tribute to Beyonce with Pregame Outfit

Skip to main content
Von Miller's Pregame Outfit Designed by Beyonce

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller wore a metallic tracksuit and shoes that were part of a collaboration between Adidas and IVY PARK.
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing loss last week, the Buffalo Bills are back in the win column after an exciting win over the Baltimore Ravens. Kicker Tyler Bass won the game with a late field goal, but the Bills' defense was equally important in the comeback victory.

We knew linebacker Von Miller was going to play out of this world after seeing his pregame outfit. Thanks to the Instagram account @blitzfits, we were treated to a clear picture of Miller's metallic tracksuit.

We regularly cover a lot of expensive sneakers and clothes, but Miller's pregame fit is surprisingly affordable. Below is everything fans need to know about the legendary NFL linebacker's tracksuit and running shoes.

Adidas x IVY PARK

Model wearing metallic tracksuit.

View of the Adidas x IVY PARK collection.

Miller's entire outfit comes from a collaboration between Adidas and Beyonce's IVY PARK clothing line. Fans can purchase the Adidas Ultraboost x IVY PARK shoes for $200 on the Adidas website.

The silver metallic pullover and track pants are not yet available to the public. However, they release Friday, October 7, at 3:00 a.m. The track pants cost $120, and the pullover costs $150.

Miller finished the game with a sack, tackle for a loss, and one of the best tunnel fits of the season. Meanwhile, the Bills are 3-1 and reminding everyone why they are a serious contender. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

